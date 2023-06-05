Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah meets Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, other priests during Kerala visit

Jun 05, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Amit Shah met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, a senior bishop of the Catholic church, during his visit to Kerala on Sunday.

"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.

Shah, who was on a brief visit to the city to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of a private hospital here, met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

However, details of the meeting with the senior Bishop of the Catholic church are yet to be known. The church has not yet reacted to it.

Archbishop is also the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

