e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon

Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon

Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month on August 2 and later tested negative for the disease on August 14. However, on August 18, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection for post-COVID Care.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is likely to be discharged soon, officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi said on Saturday.

“Sh. Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID Care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and later tested negative for the viral disease on August 14. However, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 again for medical care after recovering from the viral infection.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19.He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” hospital officials had said.

tags
top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In