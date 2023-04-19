Be ruthless with drug smugglers, treat users as victims: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the anti-narcotics officers from across the country to be “ruthless” towards the drug smugglers and treat the users as “victims”. Union home minister Amit Shah during the 1st National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of states and UTs in New Delhi on April 19 (PTI)

Shah also asked the anti-narcotics officers to adopt a ‘top-to-bottom’ and ‘bottom-to-top’ approach to dismantle the entire network of drug smugglers – international or national, from the point of origin of supply to the paan shops. He also asked them to prepare a “drug network chart” in every district.

The home minister was addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) of states and union territories (UTs), which have come into being since March 25 last year to deal with all drugs-related matters.

During the two-day conference, the ANTFs heads and central investigation and intelligence agencies will deliberate upon various aspects including new trends in drug trafficking, information sharing, targeting larger networks, cross-border contraband smuggling and comprehensive public campaigns etc.

“The drugs trafficking doesn’t affect an individual or a state or the Centre. It is a national problem, which hinders a country’s development and makes it hollow. This fight needs to be fought by keeping party politics and political ideologies aside so that we can give a drug-free atmosphere for the next generations,” Shah said

“The vision of drug-free India is important for the future generations, and at this crucial stage in the fight against drugs, if we move forward with determination, collective efforts, ‘Team India’ and ‘whole of government approach”, then our victory is certain,” he added.

Asserting that there has been a mistake in our approach till now, Shah said - “Our (officers’) aim should be clear that one who consumes drugs is a victim and the one who deals in it is a criminal. And we must be ruthless with the latter.”

“We have two important weapons – PIT NDPS (prevention of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act) and confiscation of property of drugs smugglers – in the fight against drugs. Firm action should be taken against the peddlers, only then will the fight gain momentum,” Shah said.

He urged states to hand over select interstate and international cases to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in line with the ‘bottom to top’ and ‘top to bottom’ approach so that the criminals’ local and international linkages could be unearthed, and entire network could be dismantled.

Besides, a drug network chart of each district and the state must be made that indicates the spread of the problem, he said.

Shah said as compared to the 1,257 drug-related cases registered during 2006-2013, the number has increased by 181% to 3,544 during 2014-2022.

The total number of arrests also increased by 300% from 1,363 to 5,408. The seizure of drugs also doubled, up from 1.52 lakh kg during 2006-2013 to 3.73 lakh kg during 2014-2022.