Home Ministry likely to review Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security, Z-plus cover on cards

The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to review the security arrangements provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after she was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her residence on Wednesday. The incident took place when CM Rekha Gupta was interacting with the citizens and hearing their grievances. (Hindustan Times)

CM Gupta has been provided 'Z' category security by the Delhi police, according to the security guidelines of the MHA. The MHA guidelines have been outlined in the ‘Yellow Book’, which describes protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

However, after the incident, the Delhi CM's security cover might now be upgraded to ‘Z’-plus’ soon, The Indian Express quoted police sources as saying. The security unit of the Delhi police is responsible for providing protection to the Delhi CM and the cabinet ministers.

A person with ‘Z’ category protection is assigned 22 to 25 personnel, which includes personal security officers, escorts, watchers and eight static armed guards, according to the ‘Yelloww Book’. A ‘Z plus’ protectee has double the number of personnel in ‘Z category’, along with enhanced security arrangements for their residence and cavalcade.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have registered an attempt to murder case against the attacker, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai. The 41-year-old accused was arrested soon after the attack.

The incident took place when CM Gupta was interacting with the citizens and hearing their grievances. BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said that during the interaction, a man approached the CM, handed her some papers and then suddenly held her hand and tried to pull her. “During this, there was a little jostling and maybe her head touched a corner a little. People nabbed him,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva, however, refuted claims that the CM had been slapped or thats stones were thrown at her, calling these “fabricated”. “This has caused some shock. I have met her, she is a strong woman. Jan Sunwai will continue,” Sachdeva said, adding that the CM was resting, but had decided to not cancel her programs.