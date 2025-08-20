Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slapped at her residence: What exactly happened

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 10:05 am IST

The incident occurred while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was interacting with citizens and hearing their grievances at her official residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during her weekly Jan Sunwai programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred while the chief minister was interacting with citizens and hearing their grievances. A man in his 30s approached Gupta, handed her a piece of paper, and then began speaking loudly, using expletives before allegedly slapping her. Security personnel present at the event immediately overpowered the attacker and took him into custody.

Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident. A senior officer confirmed that the man has been detained and that further inquiry is underway to determine the motive behind the assault.

Sources in the chief minister’s office said Gupta was rushed to hospital within minutes for a checkup, with the head of her security describing the episode as a “serious physical assault.”

The Delhi BJP condemned the attack, with party president Virendra Sachdeva calling it “shocking” and demanding accountability. Party sources claimed the assailant, estimated to be around 35 years old, had initially presented some papers to the chief minister before launching the attack.

Follow Us On