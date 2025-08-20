Delhi CM Rekha Gupta 'slapped' during Jan Sunvai event, BJP condemns incident

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Wednesday said a “mishap happened” during Jan Sunvai at chief minister Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines, referring to reports of a person “slapping” the CM and “pulling her hair” during the event. Officials said one person has been detained in connection with the matter. Rekha Gupta, chief minister of Delhi takes the stock of Yamuna River after the rise in the Yamuna Water levels at Yamuna Bazaar on Tuesday(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The party did not divulge more details in the statement.

“Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai,” the party said, adding that police inquiry will reveal details.

Rekha Gupta ‘slapped’

People familiar with the matter said a person attending the 'Jan Sunvai' event at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence slapped her. Jan Sunvai, or public hearing, is an initiative by the Delhi government to directly address citizen grievances.

One person was apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the Jan Sunvai, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

According to people in CM office, the chief minister was interacting with citizens and listening to their grievances when a man in his 30s suddenly surged forward, handed over an piece of paper to the CM, started talking in a loudly with her, using expletives before slapping her.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson said the man attacked her physically “by pulling hair”.

The security personnel present at the even overpowered the attacker and took him into custody, the above-mentioned people said, adding that the motive of attack is not yet known.

A woman, who claimed to be present at the scene during the incident, said the person was speaking and “suddenly slapped her”.

"This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunvai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal...I was there...The person was speaking and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away...," ANI quoted the witness, Anjali.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also confirmed the above-mentioned information that the attack occurred during the Jan Sunvai at CM residence when a person handed over a paper to the chief minister and started hurling abuses. "We are being told that he attacked her physically by pulling hair. From the things that he way saying it seems that this person had criminal intent and had political leanings. He has been detained by police. We are waiting further inquiry," he said.

On the alleged “mishap” on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at her residence, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said, “This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is.”

He, however, added that this incident “also exposes women's safety”.

If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe, the Delhi Congress president asked.