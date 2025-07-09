Delhi: Renovation of CM Rekha Gupta’s residence worth 60 lakh halted

The Delhi government scrapped a ₹60 lakh renovation tender for chief minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence due to some "administrative reasons", an official document said. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated her camp office last week. (ANI)

CM Gupta was allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg by PWD--one for her residence and one for a camp office. She inaugurated her camp office last week.

According to PTI, the proposed revamp, which has been shelved, included extensive electrical fittings--among them 14 air conditioners, multiple televisions, and other electrical fixtures aimed at upgrading the CM's official accommodation.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Gupta interacted with people and listened to their grievances at 'Jansunwai' at her camp office on Wednesday.

This was the first 'Jansunwai' at her camp office on Raj Niwas Marg, which was inaugurated by her on Friday.

During the inauguration, the CM emphasised that public service is the "supreme duty" of her government.

Delhi cabinet allocates ₹ 53 crore for development projects

Meanwhile, officials said on Tuesday that the Delhi Cabinet approved the Integrated District Project Fund and the District Project Fund schemes, allocating ₹53 crore for their implementation.

These funds will enable small but essential development projects in all government districts to be completed easily and without bureaucratic hurdles, they added.

Noting that this initiative is based on the good governance mantra of 'perform, reform, and transform', Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the government aims to decentralise the system so that development projects can be completed quickly at every level.