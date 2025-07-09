Search
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP national president attend play at Kamani Auditorium

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The play was attended by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi BJP on Tuesday organised the first performance of the play “Rashtravaad ke Aadipurush”, based on the life of Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Kamani Auditorium. The play was attended by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

BJP national president and CM Gupta at the performance. (PTI)
BJP national president and CM Gupta at the performance. (PTI)

Nadda said the Delhi BJP has creatively presented Dr Mookerjee’s nationalist ideology through a theatrical production in an accessible form. In his address before the performance, Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said the aim of the play was to present Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision of nationalism, education, political career, and dedication to Kashmir in a straightforward and understandable language for the people.

A team of 75 people—including 58 artists from the National School of Drama and Shriram Kala Kendra, a chief director, and 16 technical staff—played a vital role in bringing the play to life.

CM Rekha Gupta said the portrayal of the play “Rashtravaad ka Aadipurush” marks a unique beginning, and Dr Mookerjee’s nationalist thoughts will be taken to every citizen of Delhi. “His life will continue to inspire the people of India for generations to come.”

