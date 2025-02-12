‘Man with criminal nature’: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on case against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

After AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was booked for threatening and mishandling Police, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the latter is a man with "criminal nature" who has repeatedly tried to manipulate the law. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called for strict legal action against such individuals.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva called for strict legal action against such individuals.

"MLA Amanatullah Khan is a man with a criminal nature. There are already several cases pending against him, where he repeatedly try to manipulate the law. What he has done now is to save an accused in the murder. Such people should be punished under the law," the Delhi BJP Chief said.

Delhi Police has launched an operation to search AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after he was booked for allegedly leading an attack on a Delhi police team and threatening them in Jamia Nagar.

An FIR had also been registered against Amanatullah Khan for manhandling and threatening police and preventing them from carrying out the accused.

The case has been registered under sections 221, 121(1), 132, 191(2), 190, 263(b), 351(3) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on February 10 at around 3 pm when the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police went to the Jogabai Extension area of Jamia Nagar to nab Shavej Khan, one of the accused in a 2018 attempted murder case.

The FIR accuses Amantullah Khan and his supporters of trying to obstruct the police from doing their duty and engaging in a scuffle.

The police are in the process of tracing Amanatullah Khan and interrogating him regarding the accused fleeing custody.

Meanwhile, hours after Delhi Police launched a search operation to nab him, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday, made the first public statement since the incident and said he has "not fled" anywhere and is in his assembly constituency.

Furthermore, Khan accused the Delhi Police of implicating him in a false case, adding that the person to whom Delhi Police came to nab was already on "bail."

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, Amantullah Khan, in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, alleged that the Delhi Police is trying to implicate him in a false case, adding that the person to whom police came to nab has already got "bail."

"I am in my assembly constituency, I have not fled anywhere. Some people from Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case...The person whom Delhi Police had come to arrest has already got bail. When the person showed his papers, the police are implicating me in a false case to hide their mistake," Khan said in his letter.