Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Hope to launch Covavax for adults in October, in early 2022 for kids': Adar Poonwalla
india news

'Hope to launch Covavax for adults in October, in early 2022 for kids': Adar Poonwalla

The Serum Institute of India CEO also said that the price of the anti-Covid vaccine will be determined at the time of launch.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla (File photo)

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Friday he is "hopeful" that American pharmaceutical firm Novavax's vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Covavax, will be launched in India for both adults and children in October and early 2022, respectively.

"I'm hopeful that for adults, Covavax, will be launched in October, depending upon approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). For kids, the Covavax vaccine will be launched in the first quarter of the next year, most likely in January-February," Poonawalla told news agency PTI, after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah in Parliament for 30 minutes.

Also Read | Jolt to Serum Institute as govt panel says no to Covovax trial on children

Poonawalla's remarks, however, are in contradiction to earlier reports that claimed Covavax will be introduced in the country in September. Earlier, in a statement, Novavax had said the jab is 100% effective against moderate and severe Covid-19, with an overall efficacy of 90.4%.

Also Read | SII to introduce Novavax vaccine in India by September: Report

Currently, every citizen aged 18 and above is eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19. While a vaccine is yet to be approved for kids, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on July 27 that vaccination drive for children is likely to begin in August.

Also Read | Covid-19: Vaccination for kids likely to begin next month, says health minister Mandaviya

The Serum India CEO further said Covavax will be a two-dose vaccine and its price will be decided at the time of its launch. He also thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for his support. "The government is helping us and we are facing no financial crunch. We are thankful to PM Modi for all the cooperation and support," Poonawalla, who also met Mandaviya, said.

SII, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, is prominently involved in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It is already manufacturing the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot as Covishield locally, and will also manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, according to an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adar poonawalla serum institute of india novavax
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP