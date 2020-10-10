e-paper
2 terrorists killed in J-K’s Pulwama hours after another gunbattle in Kulgam

In Kulgam district, security forces had launched a search operation on Friday night following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army jawans take positions during an encounter with the terrorists in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
Army jawans take positions during an encounter with the terrorists in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. (ANI File Photo/Representative Image)
         

Two terrorists were gunned down in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, after another encounter in the Union territory’s Kulgam district earlier in the day, the police said on Saturday.

The local police and security forces are on the job in the Dadoora area of the south Kashmir district, they added. More details are awaited.

In Kulgam district, security forces had launched a search operation on Friday night following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, a police official said. Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gun battle. While the identity of the two dead terrorists remains unknown, the police had recovered one M4 rifle and one pistol from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army foiled Pakistan’s attempt to infiltrate arms and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Lieutenant General BS Raju, the General Officer Commanding of the army’s Chinar Corps, said Pakistan tried to send weapons including four AK-74 and a large quantity of ammunition using a tube across the Kishanganga River in Keran.

