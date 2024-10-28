KTR defends brother-in-law Raj Pakala: ‘Housewarming ceremony labelled as rave party’

Reacting to a police raid at a farmhouse owned by his brother-in-law, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said “some people in Telangana” labelled a family gathering as a rave party. BRS leader KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao said his brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, had organised a housewarming party which was labelled by his opponents as a rave party.

"Raj Pakala built a house and had a housewarming ceremony with his family and friends. Some people are maliciously labelling this family gathering as a 'rave party.' Even though I wasn't there, they are spreading baseless news with my name," KTR's statement alleged.

He alleged that there has been a 'malicious campaign and political conspiracy' against him and the party.

"BRS leaders are fighting without compromise, walking the path taught by KCR. They are being slapped with false cases for exposing Revanth's corruption and failures, like the Civil Supplies scam and Musi scam," read a statement by KTR.

"The false cases are a result of pointing out Revanth's corruption, illegal activities, and failure. For the past eleven months, there has been a chaotic administration in the state," the statement added.

He said he was not afraid of Revanth Reddy's ploys.

He further alleged that 'baseless news' had been spread on his name after Hyderabad Police raided the farmhouse of businessman Raj Pakala.

Notably, he also said that the case has been labelled a 'narcotics case' after getting orders "from above."

"After testing many at the party, Raj Pakala's test came back negative, yet BJP and Congress leaders are spreading baseless rumours about him. How can they still file an NDPS case? They dug a mountain, claiming there were bombs, but not even a mouse was found," the statement read.

The Cyberabad police along with the Special Operations Team (SOT) and excise officials conducted a raid at the farmhouse of businessman Raj Pakala in Janwada, on the outskirts of Hyderabad city and allegedly seized a large quantity of foreign liquor and drugs, an official release stated.

With inputs from ANI