KT Rama Rao says Congress ‘not powerful enough’, names leaders who can stop BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party saying that it had lost its strength and energy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rao, also known as KTR, said that while Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and the NDA government at the centre, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised him numerous times. Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao addresses a gathering.(HT File)

Addressing a party meeting in Hyderabad, Rao said, “If one has to stop BJP, it is only the regional leaders such as KCR, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal who can do it. Congress is not powerful enough to stop BJP.”

"Today, if you see all over the country it is only regional leaders who are able to stop the BJP," Rama Rao said. The BRS leader added that Congress tried to malign the image of the BRS party during assembly polls last year by unleashing a campaign saying the latter is the 'B team' of BJP.

They tried to poison the minds of minority communities with malicious campaigns, KTR said. However, they could not succeed in Hyderabad, a stronghold of BRS, he added.

KTR went on to say, “...Think about it. Rahul Gandhi in Delhi says chowkidar chor hai Revnath Reddy says - No he is not a thief, he is our elder brother...Rahul Gandhi says that the Prime Minister works for Adani… Revanth Reddy hugs Adani in Davos and strikes a deal with him...”

The BRS leader said that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP, Revanth Reddy praised it numerous times. He added that if anyone dared to stop BJP it was the regional parties. “Rahul Gandhi says that Gujarat model is useless and fake. Revanth Reddy says he will take Telangana on Gujarat's path...Rahul Gandhi says that liquor scam is false and that arresting Arvind Kejriwal is wrong. Revanth Reddy says that there is indeed a liquor scam and arresting K Kavitha is correct...Congress doesn't have the courage or strength to stop Modi and BJP...”

"So, Mamata Banerjee says that Congress won't be able to cross 40. Regional leaders like KCR, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have the courage to stop BJP..." he said.

Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had also attacked the BJP and BRS, accusing them of conspiring to dethrone the Congress government in the state.

"BJP leader Laxman is repeatedly saying that this government will not exist after the Lok Sabha elections. How will the BJP topple the government with just eight MLAs in the assembly? It means the BJP and BRS are conspiring to topple the Congress government," Revanth Reddy said.

(With inputs from ANI)