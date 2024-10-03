Actor Jr NTR slams Telangana minister who linked KTR to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Telugu actor Junior NTR on Thursday hit out at Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her “baseless statements” alleging Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao was behind the divorce between actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya. Jr NTR said dragging personal lives into politics was a “new low".

"Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other’s boundaries. Let’s ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behaviour in democratic India," said the Devara actor in a post on X, adding that our society cannot normalise such “reckless behaviour”.

What the minister on Samantha

State Congress minister Surekha said former Telangana chief minister Chandrasekara Rao's son KT Rama Rao (KTR) was the key reason for divorce between Samantha and Chaitanya. "KTR was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha…," the minister said, claiming that the BRS is targeting and harassing other female leaders in Telangana.

She also alleged that KTR was the reason why many actresses quit the Telugu film industry early and marry earlier in their careers.

Samantha, KTR react

Samantha requested the minister to refrain from speculating on her personal matters. “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” she said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, KTR has slapped the Congress minister with a legal notice threatening legal action, including defamation and criminal cases for her allegations. KTR also demanded a public apology from within 24 hours from Surekha.

(With ANI inputs)