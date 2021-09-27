Week-long events under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav start today

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be organising week-long special events and programmes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark 75 years of independence throughout India, starting Monday.

“The highlight of the week will be the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban 2.0 and AMRUT- 2.0 by the Prime Minister on 1st October,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, to celebrate 7 years of Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban (SBM-U), the ministry is organising “Swachhata Se Sampannata---Celebrating 7 years of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban” programme where ‘Swachhata App 2.0’ and ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’ will be launched.

On the same day, ‘Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Diwas’ will be observed during which all over India, door to door campaign by groups of Swachhagrahis for source segregation of waste will be undertaken. Felicitation of best performing resident welfare associations, slum development authorities, and others will also be done on the day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, ‘Sarvjanik Sauchalaya Safai Jan Bhagidari Amrit Utsav’ will be celebrated, under which community and public toilets’ cleanliness feedback by citizens will be taken.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will launch Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban 2.0 on October 1. He will also launch AMRUT 2.0 on Friday. “Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is the first focused national water mission and was first launched on 25th June, 2015 in 500 cities covering 60% of the urban population,” the statement read. All cities having a population above 100,000 are covered under the mission.

On the last two days of the campaign week, ‘Safaimitra Samman Amrit Samaroh’ will also be organised on October 2 and 3, where a virtual interaction and loan disbursement to Safaimitras will be held with digital displays for sensitising the citizens. Felicitation of waste processing entrepreneurs and waste-to-art exhibitions are also being organised.

The ministry has also chalked out various events on Housing For All (HFA) during the week.