How 3 physicists froze time for a peek at electron dynamics
Oct 04, 2023 06:38 AM IST
On their way to Nobel Prize, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier generated brief pulses of light, enabling the study of electrons in motion
New Delhi An analogy with hummingbirds, described by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, gives a sense of the kind of work that won Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier the Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday.
