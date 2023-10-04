News / India News / How 3 physicists froze time for a peek at electron dynamics

How 3 physicists froze time for a peek at electron dynamics

ByKabir Firaque
Oct 04, 2023 06:38 AM IST

On their way to Nobel Prize, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier generated brief pulses of light, enabling the study of electrons in motion

New Delhi An analogy with hummingbirds, described by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, gives a sense of the kind of work that won Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier the Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday.

Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier are announced as the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics at a press conference in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier are announced as the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics at a press conference in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kabir Firaque

    Puzzles Editor Kabir Firaque is the author of the weekly column Problematics. A journalist for three decades, he also writes about science and mathematics.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out