How 3 physicists froze time for a peek at electron dynamics

New Delhi An analogy with hummingbirds, described by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, gives a sense of the kind of work that won Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier the Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday. Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier are announced as the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics at a press conference in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)