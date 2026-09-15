‘How are MasalaJet passengers even coping up?': Social media reacts as 2 SpiceJet Dubai flights face delays

Chaos broke out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after two SpiceJet flights bound for Dubai were delayed by more than 24 hours, prompting angry passengers to protest.

The departures were rescheduled several times throughout the day, leading to unrest among passengers at the airport. (Screengrab X@NextMinute News)

Videos circulating on social media showed passengers raising slogans such as “SpiceJet chor hai” and “SpiceJet haye haye” at the airport.

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Also read | 2 Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights hit delays at Delhi airport, protests erupt

Reacting to the delay, a passenger wrote on X: “At first I thought this@flyspicejet flight took off 40 minutes before time from BOM only to see that this was nearly 24 HOURS DELAYED!!!!!! How are MasalaJet passengers even coping up with this man.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another passenger wrote," SpiceJet chor hai." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another passenger wrote," SpiceJet chor hai." {{/usCountry}}

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Two Dubai-bound flights affected

The disruption involved SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, which were scheduled to fly from Delhi to Dubai on Monday morning and evening, respectively.

Also read | Delhi-Pune flight cancelled after hours of delay

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The departures were rescheduled several times throughout the day, leading to unrest among passengers at the airport.

SpiceJet cites operational reasons

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flights were delayed due to operational reasons after an aircraft was grounded.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

Around 200 passengers impacted

Citing people familiar with the matter, news agency PTI reported that around 200 passengers have been impacted by the delay.

The passengers also protested at various places at Delhi airport's Terminal 3, since late Monday evening. A video of passengers staging a sit-in at Delhi airport also surfaced on social media.

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However, HT could not independently verify the video.

The matter has also been taken up between airport officials and SpiceJet executives.