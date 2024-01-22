How Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will benefit temple tourism in India

Temple tourism in India is set to get a major boost after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



At least 100 million people are expected to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, every year, according to Jefferies analysts. In comparison, about 9 million people visit the Vatican city which is home to the Pope and the Roman Catholic Church. About 20 milllion people visit Mecca, the holy place for Muslims. Ayodhya: Crowded chamber before the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple as invitees wait for the opening of the garb griha after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya(PTI)

"The creation of a new religious tourist centre (Ayodhya) with improved connectivity and infrastructure can create a meaningfully large economic impact," the analysts noted as quoted by news agency Reuters.

The report notes that currently India generates $200 billion (7% of India's economy) in revenue from tourism. The Indian government's financial support to pilgrimage sites in the country is set to boost tourism in a major way.

The report highlights how the fate of Varanasi changed after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Since the inauguration of the corridor in Varanasi, more than 130 million tourists have visited the area, reported Reuters citing government data. The report says that before the development of the corridor, the yearly footfall of tourists in Varanasi was only 7 million. As per the report, income for locals and hotels in Varanasi have increased by up to 65%.

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the pran pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Hindu priests performed the elaborate rituals and a 51-inch tall Ram Lalla idol was consecrated. The ceremony also saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Hundreds of VVIP guests, including cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Rajinikanth, actor Amitabh Bachchan, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, singer Sonu Nigam, actress Kangana Ranaut, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor attended the grand opening of the Ram temple.

The Ram Janmbhoomi temple will be opened for the 'darshan' by devotees and pilgrims from January 23.