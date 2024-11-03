How biscuits helped security forces eliminate top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Usman in Kashmir?

Biscuits played a key role in an anti-terror operation that resulted in the elimination of a high-profile Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Srinagar, showing the planning of the security forces. Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the site of encounter in the Khanyar area of Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT Photo)

Senior officials pointed out the importance of the snack in dealing with the challenge of stray dogs during the operation against Usman, a Pakistani commander of LeT.

Security forces received intelligence about Usman's presence in a densely populated residential area of Khanyar, leading to a meticulous nine-hour planning phase to ensure the operation's success while minimising collateral damage.

However, a significant concern during this operation was the presence of stray dogs, as their barking could potentially alert the terrorist.

To counter this issue, search teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify the dogs as they approached the target. The entire operation was conducted before Fajr (pre-dawn prayers), with security forces establishing a cordon around a cluster of 30 homes.

The situation escalated when Usman, armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and multiple grenades, engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the security forces.

During the confrontation, several grenades detonated, igniting a fire in the structure. Security personnel swiftly contained the blaze to prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

After several hours of intense gunfire, Usman was neutralised. The encounter resulted in injuries to four security personnel, who are currently reported to be in stable condition.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Officials said that Usman, who was well-acquainted with the Valley's terrain, played a key role in planning numerous terror attacks since he began his activities in the early 2000s.

After a stint in Pakistan, he infiltrated back into the region around 2016-17 and was implicated in the shooting of police inspector Masroor Wani last year.