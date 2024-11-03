'Crush terror outfits': L-G Manoj Sinha directs officials after Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar grenade attack: Reacting to the Srinagar grenade attack, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the security forces to give a forceful response to terrorists and "crush" terror outfits operating in the union territory. Security personnel keep vigil following the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), Srinagar.(ANI)

"The LG spoke to DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officials of the security agencies on the grenade attack in Srinagar. He directed the security officials for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates," an official spokesman said.

He said those who attacked civilians would have to pay a heavy price for their act.

He said the security forces have "full freedom" to crush terror outfits.

"You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," he added.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near a crowded flea market in Srinagar on Sunday.

12 civilians were injured in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack saying there was no justification for targeting civilians.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the CM said in a post on X.

CM Abdullah further said that the security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks.

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

The grenade attack comes a day after a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter in the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

