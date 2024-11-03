Menu Explore
J&K: Six civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

ByHT News Desk
Nov 03, 2024 03:02 PM IST

At least six civilians have been injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Sunday.

At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Sunday. 

The blast occurred at the Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists. 

The grenade attack comes a day after a top Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba was gunned down by security forces in Srinagar. 

“Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman..., he was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 4 security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light and further investigation is being done in this regard,” inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi told ANI. 

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed two encounters on Saturday, one in Srinagar's Khanyar and another at Halkan Gali in Anantnag. While Lashkar commander Usman was killed in Srinagar encounter, two terrorists were neutralised in Anantnag gunbattle.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

A security forces vehicle at the grenade attack site in Srinagar.(ANI)
A security forces vehicle at the grenade attack site in Srinagar.(ANI)

