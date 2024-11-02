Cop killer Pakistan's Lashkar terrorist gunned down in Srinagar

The security forces on Saturday eliminated a top Pakistani terrorist associated with terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba during a gunbattle in Khanyar area of Srinagar.



According to a PTI report, the security forces carried out a cordon and search operation in the area based on inputs about the presence of terrorists.



The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated. A fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up. Paramilitary soldiers move towards the site of encounter, in Khanyar area of Srinagar on Saturday(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

Who was Lashkar commander Usman?

According to a PTI report, the slain terrorist Usman was the senior-most Pakistani Lashkar commander. He had been active in the Kashmir valley for a very long time and was involved in several attacks. His killing is a "major blow" to the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.



The Lashkar terrorist was involved in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani, who was shot dead from close range while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah ground in the capital in October 2023.

"Usman was also the right hand of Sajad Gul, the TRF commander based in Pakistan," the officer said. The Resistance Front (TRF) is a shadow outfit of the LeT.

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.



The encounter took place a day after terrorists shot and injured two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in Budgam. Sufiyan and Usman were injured after they came under attack in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said, adding that the duo were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.



(With PTI inputs)