J&K: Two migrants from Uttar Pradesh shot at by terrorists in Budgam

Two migrants from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Friday. Their condition is said to be stable. They were working on Jal Jeewan Project in Budgam.



Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, officials said. Two migrants from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on Friday.

They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in stable condition, the officials added.



The incident is the latest in a series of terror attacks in the Union territory in recent months. Earlier this week, terrorists belonging to Pakistan-sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammed had attacked an ambulance in an Indian Army convoy in J&K's Akhnoor sector.



The security forces eliminated three terrorists in counter-terror operations.



ALSO READ: Army reveals how AI helped neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

According to a PTI report, the terrorists were planning a major strike, utilising the Akhnoor route traditionally used by operatives of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

According to intelligence reports, the terrorists entered the Akhnoor region through the Battal area, and a wireless set seized from them confirmed their association with the JeM.



On October 24, two Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla.

Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

‘Terrorism will not be tolerated’: PM Modi

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terrorism will not be tolerated and urged the nation to strengthen its unity in the face of ongoing challenges.



"Terrorists' 'masters' now know that harming India won't yield results, as India won't spare them!" ANI quoted the prime minister.



“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the age-old agenda of separatism and terrorism. They have made the Constitution of India and the democracy of India victorious. They have put an end to the propaganda going on for 70 years with their votes. Today, on National Unity Day, I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” PM Modi said.