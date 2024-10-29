Army reveals how AI helped neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it used unmanned vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI) in the counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor.



“ We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result... We lost one Army Dog - he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It's due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved,” Major General Sameer Shrivastava, GoC 10 Infantry Division, said in a briefing.



The Indian Army's four-year-old sniffer dog Phantom was killed in action during counter-terror operations. According to officials, the canine sustained fatal bullet injuries while trying to protect the troops from terrorists' assault.



“After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP - we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest - we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there,” the senior Army official added. Army jawans keep vigil near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists on the second day after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy, in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)

3 terrorists eliminated in Akhnoor anti-terror ops

The security forces eliminated three terrorists after they had fired at an ambulance in the army's convoy in J&K's Akhnoor sector on Monday.

"When these people (terrorists) were detected, we received information from the village and hence our reaction was quick. Their purpose for which they had come wasn't fulfilled and hence they opened fire at our convoy, Major General Shrivastava was quoted by ANI as saying.



“The way terrorists were armed, we believe that they were here for a big purpose. Terrorist organisations had also posted that they were planning to do something big. Hence, we were prepared, and all the organisations including intelligence agencies were working in coordination,” he added.

The anti-terror operations was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area.



According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation. The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.