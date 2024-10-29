Akhnoor encounter: Two more terrorists killed, toll rises to 3

Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said. Army jawans keeping vigil near the encounter site in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after joint teams of the army and the police launched the final assault near Assan temple at Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area, the officials said.

After overnight surveillance, “an intense firefight unfolded on Tuesday morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists.

“The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region,” the army’s White Knight Corps, headquartered in Nagrota, said in a post on X.

The officials said the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night before surfacing outside a temple and targeting the army convoy. “After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault with first light on Tuesday against the holed-up terrorists around 7am, leading to a fresh gunfight,” an official said.

Sources confided to HT that commandos of 9 Para, special forces, NSG and special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police led the operations to flush out the remaining terrorists.

“This morning when security forces resumed their searches, there was a lull for about 45 minutes. However, a heavy gunfire erupted when hiding terrorists suddenly opened fire on the commandos,” said an official. In the retaliatory fire, security forces killed the remaining two terrorists.

Officials said the terrorists were suspected to be linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

A four-year-old army dog, Phantom, died in the operation after being hit by a bullet on Monday.

In a first, the army deployed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir, where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.