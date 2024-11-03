Omar Abdullah's first reaction to Srinagar grenade attack: 'End this spurt of...'

Reacting to the Srinagar grenade attack on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah pointed out that the headlines in the union territory have lately been dominated by attacks and encounters. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Omar Abdullah further said there can't be any justification for targeting innocent civilians. He exhorted the security apparatus to end "this spurt of attacks".

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he wrote on X.

At least 12 people were injured in a grenade attack near a busy market in Srinagar on Sunday.

The explosion took place opposite the Tourist Reception Centre in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Ravinder Sharma, meanwhile, alleged that the attack was part of a conspiracy.

"This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere here. Such incidents have increased ever since elections have been held and the new government has been formed... The Sunday market is mostly crowded. I will pray for the well-being of those injured in the attack... This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... the Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action," he said.

The ruling National Conference (NC) on Saturday sought an inquiry into the spurt of terrorist attacks in the valley since Omar Abdullah was sworn in, saying some elements were trying to destabilise an elected government, reported PTI.

"Violence is taking place. There should be an investigation into it. Those involved should be arrested alive. We will get to know who is doing it because there are attempts to defame us," NC president Farooq Abdullah said at a function.