'How did Amit Shah get to know?': Priyanka Gandhi on mother-daughter meet in Thailand

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dismissed BJP's allegations that the Gandhi family visits Amethi and Raebareli only during elections, saying there was not an iota of truth in the claim. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly refuted BJP's allegations that the Gandhi family only visits Amethi and Raebareli during elections.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress party accusing them of neglecting the two high-profile constituencies after securing victory in previous elections.

"After winning, how many times did Sonia Gandhi and her family come to see you? Sonia Gandhi usually has health issues but what about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi? There have been several unfortunate incidents in the constituency in the past few years but did the Gandhi family ever turn up?" Shah said at a rally in Raebareli.

“There is not an iota of truth in this,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a strong rebuttal, accusing Union home minister Amit Shah of monitoring the activities of women, reported The Times of India.

"Amit Shah is known for keeping an eye on who does what, when and where, especially women. A few days ago I went to see my daughter in Thailand and he made a reference to this in an election meeting,” TOI quoted Priyanka as saying.

“Yes, I did go to Thailand, but will he tell how he got to know of this? And when he keeps all the information, why does he have to lie?” she added.

Earlier she had listed several projects completed by the Congress, including the rail coach factory and AIIMS in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

"Congress gave Ganga bridge, a rail coach factory, AIIMS, NIFT, FDDI, a 4-lane from Lucknow to Raebareli, ring road, five National Highways. We opened a motor driving school, they closed it, we opened spice park, they closed it, we started AIIMS, they closed it, 8 flyovers, help through MPLADS during Covid pandemic, railway washing line, modification of railway stations, 10 railway underpass, road construction using central funds from Raebareli to Dalmau among others. What did they do for Raebareli?" the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been spearheading Congress's election campaign in Amethi and Raebareli.

Raebareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase.