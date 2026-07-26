'No hero' to 'Just a trailer': How faces of the CJP movement reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Within minutes of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced on X that it was withdrawing its nationwide agitation with immediate effect. At Jantar Mantar, where the movement had camped for weeks, the news was met with cheers, patriotic songs and emotional celebrations as protesters marked what they described as a hard-earned victory.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke, with supporters, celebrates after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)

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As chants echoed through the protest site, the key faces behind the movement called the resignation a victory for democracy, while making it clear that their fight for accountability and reforms was far from over.

Abhijeet Dipke: 'Don't make me a hero'

CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke shared a video showing him receiving the news over a phone call, likely because internet services were still disrupted around the Jantar Mantar protest site. Moments later, those on stage erupted in celebration, dancing and playing patriotic songs, including Jai Ho. Dipke captioned the video: "Democracy wins."

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing supporters, he said the resignation had disproved claims that ministers never stepped down under the present government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing supporters, he said the resignation had disproved claims that ministers never stepped down under the present government. {{/usCountry}}

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"What did they used to say? That no one resigns under this government. We want to say: The world does bend—you just need someone who can make it bend. (jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala hona chahiye.)"

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Dipke, however, urged supporters not to turn the moment into a personality cult.

"I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero," he said from the Jantar Mantar stage.

Saurav Das: 'This is just a trailer'

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Calling the resignation only the beginning, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the movement would now expand its focus to issues affecting young people across the country.

"This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is obviously not ending. Now we will go across the country, listen to the youth, bring the best policies for them, and continue to demand accountability from everyone. This is just the beginning. There is much more to be done," he told reporters shortly after the announcement.

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Ashutosh Ranka: 'The youth of this country has woken up'

National spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka described the resignation as a victory for students who had fought for accountability following repeated paper leak allegations.

"The youth of this country has woken up. It has fought for its rights. It has fought for what is right. And today, finally, our demands have been accepted," he said.

Remembering families affected by the controversy, Ranka added, "We are thinking about all those families who lost their near and dear ones after the paper leaks. We are thinking about those lakhs and crores of students whose futures have been destroyed because of these paper leaks. And we really hope that some justice has been served today."

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Looking ahead, he said the organisation would continue raising youth issues across the country. "Whoever becomes the next Education Minister, we hope they will do their work with honesty and accountability. We will go across the country and raise other issues, like we raised the issue of education. For the youth of this country, we will do whatever it takes."

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On X, Ranka summed up the moment in three words: "Power of a common man."

Sonam Wangchuk: 'It's a victory of democracy'

The CJP protest gathered nationwide momentum after climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar last month. His fast drew large crowds and support from several Opposition leaders and public figures.

Reacting to Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk called it a triumph of peaceful public action.

"IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY. direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS."

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Neha Bora: 'This victory belongs to the movement'

Wangchuk was joined during the protest by three students from the All India Students' Association (AISA) – Neha Bora, Manish Kumar and Aameen Amitoj – who also observed an indefinite fast before ending their strike earlier.

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Reacting to the resignation, Bora first posted a brief message on X: "And we won.."

She later said, "This victory is proof that dictators lose in the face of youth and mass movements."

In another post, she credited the success to the collective struggle of protesters over the past several weeks.

"This victory is the victory of a 36-day movement, this victory is the victory of a 23-day hunger strike, this victory belongs to all those people who kept moving forward despite enduring police batons and tear gas. This victory is the triumph of our collective resolve that did not break despite all the efforts of the BJP."

(With agency inputs)