How many Indians are becoming richer with India?
As India's economic growth gains traction, a look at how many people in the country are enjoying high standards of living.
A lot of India’s GDP traction comes from the fact that it has got a very large population (and hence more working hands). With India having replaced China has the most populous country sometime this year as per UN projections, this factor will become even more important going forward. While India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world, and perhaps the second largest in PPP terms, how many Indians are enjoying high living standards? This is the question which the second part of this data-journalism article will try to answer.
This is the second of a two-part data journalism series looking at the prospects of India becoming a developed economy by 2047. The first part looked at calculations and scenarios about GDP and per capita GDP.