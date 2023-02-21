How many times can Aadhaar data be updated?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to all the citizens.

It is also mandatory to link Aadhaar to Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) with all updated details on it. But how many times can we update Aadhaar details? There are certain limitations due to security concerns. According to the guidelines of the Unique Identification Authority of India, the user can only update it twice.

How many times Aadhaar details can be updated

-Name: The user's name on the Aadhaar card can be changed twice.

-Date of birth: The date of birth in Aadhaar can never be changed. It is only possible in case of an error during the data entry process.

-Address and gender changes: Both the address and gender fields can only be changed once.

-Changes to Aadhaar's name, gender, or date of birth beyond a certain limit are possible by visiting a UIDAI regional office.

How to make changes in Aadhaar in exceptional cases

-The user should go to an Aadhaar enrolment centre to update their name, birth date, or gender.

-A request must be sent to the enrollment centre via email, mail, or the UIDAI regional office if the allotted number of times for updating Aadhaar details is exceeded.

-The user requesting for change must provide the reason as well as a copy of the URN slip, Aadhaar details, and supporting documentation.

-Send an email to help@uidai.gov.in.

-A person is not required to visit the UIDAI office unless specifically requested to do so.

-The regional office will conduct an investigation to learn more about the specific individual who requested for changes in Aadhaar.

- Once the regional office has completed the verification, a request for processing and reprocessing will be sent.

Documents required to update Aadhaar details

- Passport

-Bank statement

-Account statement/passbook from the post office

-Ration card

-Driving License

-Voter ID

-Government photo ID

-Service photo identification card issued by PSU

-Electricity Bill within 3 months Water bill due within three months

-The Telephone Landline Bill is the same as it was three months ago.

-Property tax receipts must be no older than 12 months.

