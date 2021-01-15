How new study raises immunity hope: In graphics
A person who has recovered from Covid-19 is likely to be immune to the virus for at least five months according to the study but experts have urged the ones immune to be wary as they might serve as carriers for the virus.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
'Congress will not relent till farm laws are repealed': Rahul Gandhi
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 PM IST
'Farm laws not to help but finish farmers, Cong will not relent till they are repealed', says Rahul Gandhi leading protest outside Raj Bhawan.
Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal cross 10,000-mark
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Maharashtra, with more than 50,200 deaths, tops the list followed by Tamil Nadu with over 12,200 deaths
US adds Xiaomi to its list of ‘Communist Chinese military companies’
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Pentagon on Thursday added Xiaomi Corporation and eight other firms to the list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military in line with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump
‘Fight from front’: BJP leader to Sharad Pawar after Dhananjay Munde ‘exposed'
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged he was getting ‘threat calls’ after Munde was ‘exposed’ in a rape case.
News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Farmers involved in opium cultivation in Bihar’s Gaya to get help to grown legal crops
By Rakesh Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The drug mafia is involved in the illegal cultivation near the Grand Trunk Road, say the authorities
'Saddened by loss of lives in Karnataka road mishap': PM Modi
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:16 PM IST
At least 11 people were killed in a road accident on National Highway-4 near Itigatti village in Dharwad district of Karnataka.
Madhya Pradesh corporation allows pork sale: Hindus, Muslims cite hurt sentiments
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Hindu religious leaders say the move amounts to the promotion of meat-eating that they oppose while their Muslim counterparts cited prohibition of pork eating in Islam to oppose it
Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10 last year.
NGT directs govt to finalise EPR regime within 3 months
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The NGT said that state level authorities also need to take necessary effective steps for enforcement, including coercive measures.
Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The vaccination campaign, marking the final phase in India’s long battle against the pandemic, will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, barring the days earmarked for routine immunisation programme
'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:58 PM IST
To overcome this deadlock over the contentious laws, a ninth round of talks has been scheduled between the Centre and farmers' unions on Friday.
Former Gujarat IAS officer who joined BJP will fight Uttar Pradesh MLC elections
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Sharma sparked a flurry of speculations prior to joining the BJP, when he sought voluntary retirement last week, which then led to a buzz in the BJP circles that the former IAS officer may be sent to the Legislative Council.
India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with Covid, economic impact: IMF chief
By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund is scheduled to release its World Economic Update on January 26.
‘Veshti or jeans’: Debate erupts as Gandhi, Nadda visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi’s appearance at a Pongal event wearing jeans triggered a debate on the traditional and western clothing of Indian politicians as JP Nadda, also in Tamil Nadu, wore traditional veshti
