e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘How should India deal with China?’ Rahul Gandhi to explain in third part of video series today

‘How should India deal with China?’ Rahul Gandhi to explain in third part of video series today

Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted two videos on June 17 and 20, attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with China.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign rally in Haryana.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign rally in Haryana. (PTI file photo)
         

In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’.

The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.”

The Wayanad MP had earlier posted two videos on June 17 and 20, attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with the Dragon.

Reiterating that China has still occupied India’s territory, Gandhi had on June 20 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India’s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’ (56-inch).

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, “Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness.”

In the video message, speaking on “China’s Strategic Game Plan” the Congress leader said: “What is China’s strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don’t do anything without thinking about it strategically.”

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In