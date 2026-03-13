How to book LPG cylinders: Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas WhatsApp numbers, booking methods explained

Long queues are now seen to refill LPG in major Indian cities, with reports of supply constraints sparking concerns. However, one doesn't have to line up for hours as LPG distributors are providing multiple booking options, including WhatsApp, missed call, mobile apps and IVRS, to make the process easier for users. Long queues are now seen to refill LPG in major Indian cities, with reports of supply constraints sparking concerns. (HT Print)

Here is how consumers can book an LPG cylinder through different service providers:

Indane gas cylinder booking: WhatsApp booking number and more details Indane customers can book a refill through WhatsApp, SMS/IVRS, missed calls, mobile applications and online services, according to its website.

To book through WhatsApp, users must first save the official Indane WhatsApp booking number 7588888824 on their phone.

They can then open WhatsApp and start a chat with the number and send the message “REFILL” from their registered mobile number. Once the system verifies customer details, the LPG refill request is placed and a confirmation message with booking details is usually sent.

Consumers can also book refills through SMS or IVRS, use the missed call refill booking service, or place orders through the Indane mobile application. The company also provides an LPG emergency helpline number 1906, for safety-related concerns.

Indane also offers additional digital services such as preferred time delivery, online portability of connections and the Sahaj platform for online payments for new connections and refill deliveries.

How to book HP Gas cylinder: Contact number and more details HP Gas customers have several booking options including mobile apps, IVRS, missed call service, WhatsApp and online platforms, according to its website.

Customers can dial the IVRS number 88888 23456 from their registered mobile number to book a refill. They can also give a missed call on 94936 02222 from their registered number to place a booking.

For WhatsApp bookings, users can send a “Hi” message to 92222 01122 from their registered mobile number to start the booking process.

Bookings can also be made through the HP Pay mobile application, the Umang app, the official website myhpgas.in, or through payment platforms such as Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe and other BBPS-enabled banking or wallet applications under the bill payment section.

Customers can also visit their HP Gas distributor or nearby customer service centres to place a booking.

How to book Bharat Gas cylinder Bharat Gas customers can also book LPG refills through the Bharatgas mobile application available for Android and iPhone users, according to its website.

To install the application, users can visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for “Bharatgas”. After selecting the Bharatgas app, it can be downloaded and installed on the mobile phone.

Once the application is installed, prospective customers can open the app and skip the login option to explore services such as applying for a new gas connection or locating a distributor.

Existing customers will need to activate the application. After opening the app, users should select the “activate” option and enter their registered mobile number. The mobile number must be linked to their LPG consumer ID.

After submitting the details, an activation code will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number. Users must then open the application and enter the activation code to complete the process.

The activation process is a one-time step. Once activated, customers can use the app to book refill cylinders, make payments, check refill history, register complaints and access other services.