How to monitor and report side-effects after taking Covid-19 vaccine? Centre lists 6 steps

The Centre on Thursday released steps on how to monitor and report side effects after beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). India is currently in the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive where beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 are also being inoculated. As of Thursday morning, more than 162.5 million doses have been administered.

India is seeing a tsunami of cases and deaths on a daily basis under the deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 disease pandemic. On Thursday, another high of 412,262 fresh cases and 3,980 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to over 21 million.

As the vaccination drive started from January 16 and picked up pace in the subsequent phases, several beneficiaries have experienced side-effects after taking the dose which has led to fear and aspersion among eligible beneficiaries, prompting many of them to not opt for vaccination. But as the country is struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic and is possibly staring at a third wave of infections, it is extremely crucial that citizens get vaccinated and even if they test positive for Covid-19, the symptoms of the virus will be mild.

Here are certain steps which are to be followed to monitor and report side effects after being vaccinated against Covid-19:

1. Before administering the Covid-19 vaccine, beneficiaries should be asked whether they ever had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine. If yes, then they should be referred to an allergy specialist or health provider who will recommend next steps.

2. Health or medical conditions listed as precautions by the vaccine manufacturer or the local immunisation program should be assessed. The conditions might include pregnancy, compromised immune system and severe frailty among older people. Beneficiaries with these conditions are eligible to take the vaccine dose but they should be offered information and counselling.

3. The common side-effects after vaccination should be communicated which show a beneficiary’s body is building protection to the Covid-19 disease. Arm soreness, mild fever, headaches, tiredness and muscle or joint ache are some of the common side effects experienced after vaccination.

4. Vaccinate the beneficiaries.

5. The vaccinated beneficiaries should be observed for 15 minutes and they should be told on how and where to report severe reactions. Those with a past vaccine allergy should be observed for 30 minutes after they have been approved by a specialist (as shown in step 1.)

6. The vaccinated beneficiaries should inform their supervisor immediately of any unexpected or severe reactions during the observation period or reported later.