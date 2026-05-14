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How VD Satheesan edged out Congress leadership pick KC Venugopal in race to be Keralam CM

While KC Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, VD Satheesan garnered public support.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 01:18 pm IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
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Outgoing Leader of the Opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan was named as the new chief minister of Kerala, eleven days after the poll results were declared on May 4.

Congress in a press conference announced that VD Satheesan will be the next Kerala CM.

Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary in charge of Kerala announced, “The Congress legislature party met at Thiruvananthapuram and unanimously authorised Congress president to select the CLP leader.

Track live updates on Kerala government formation here

Congress president held extensive discussions with the Congress parliamentary party leader (Sonia Gandhi) and Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) and many other leaders including former PCC chiefs. Based on all these discussions it has been decided that VD Satheesan has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party.”

According to a senior Congress leader, while KC Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan garnered public support and had the backing of the party organization and allies including Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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