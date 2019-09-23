‘Howdy, Modi!’: The USA loves India, says Trump says after the Houston event

india

President Donald Trump said the US loves India and described the mega ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event as “incredible”.

Attaching the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking Houston for the “amazing affection”, Trump posted: “The USA loves India!”

In another tweet, attaching the tweet of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, with a video of the massive crowd at the NRG stadium, he remarked: “Incredible!”

The MEA spokesperson had tweeted” “That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi.”

President Trump had shared the stage with PM Modi at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in a rare gesture that saw both leaders reaffirm the close bilateral relations.

