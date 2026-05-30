Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all government departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for the individuals before they join government service, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. HP govt to make dope test mandatory for individuals joining government jobs

Chairing a meeting of administrative secretaries, Sukhu said protecting the youth from the menace of drug abuse remains a top priority for the state government.

The chief minister sought details of action taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of 'chitta' and said the state government had launched a mass movement against drugs while taking stringent action against the drug mafia.

On May 11, the government had directed officials to take action against 123 government employees found involved in drug-related activities. Of them 31 employees including 21 from police department had already been dismissed from service.

The chief minster also asked departments to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so the state government can take an appropriate decision on pending cases.

Reviewing employee welfare measures, he directed all departments to ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners, in line with his budget announcement.

The chief minister also sought information on vacant posts across departments to facilitate early recruitment. He said the government decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant .

Sukhu further directed officials to compile data on trees uprooted or felled on forest land due to recent storms, so that they can be removed in a time-bound manner.

A special campaign for the purpose will begin on June 1. The chief minister said delays in clearing fallen trees result in losses to the State's resources and directed the Forest department officers to ensure their prompt removal and timely disposal on a priority basis.

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