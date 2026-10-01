Here are the top headlines from the day covering India, the world, sports, and entertainment.

1. Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, four passengers hailed for averting mid-air disaster

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke with Party leader Saurav Das. (Hindustan Times)

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and four Israeli passengers helped avert a potential disaster after the flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft; the passengers overpowered and restrained the attacker, while one helped stabilise the aircraft and another treated the wounded captain before the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Read more here.

2. Delhi parking fee hike faces implementation hurdles as winter pollution returns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi’s plan to double parking fees during severe winter pollution may face implementation hurdles, with the MCD repeatedly failing to approve such hikes and past increases proving ineffective in reducing congestion. In 2017, a fourfold hike in MCD areas was rolled back after drivers avoided authorised lots and parked illegally, while higher rates in NDMC areas have led to only a minimal decline in parking occupancy. Read more here.

3. CJP to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 2

Deep Dive What led to the Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar being hailed as a hero? Captain Smit Machchhar was hailed as a hero after he successfully fought off his co-pilot, who attempted to take control of the aircraft mid-flight, despite being stabbed. What are the Cockroach Janta Party's demands regarding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The Cockroach Janta Party demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the freezing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the restoration of the January 2025 voter list. How might muscle memory have helped Captain Smit Machchhar during the Flydubai incident? Muscle memory likely assisted Captain Machchhar in handling the emergency situation effectively, enabling him to stabilize the aircraft and save the lives of the passengers despite his injury.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will protest in Mumbai on October 2 demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and restoration of the January 2025 voter list. Mumbai Police denied permission for the protest at Shivaji Park, but CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party would proceed and launch a “Jail Bharo Andolan” if stopped. Read more here.

4. Chinmayi Sripaada praises Rishikanth’s Dorothy, Modha Rathiri: ‘GO WATCH THIS AMAAAAAZING FILM’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singer Chinmayi Sripaada praised Tamil actor Rishikanth’s recent films Dorothy and Modha Rathiri on Instagram. Calling Dorothy “Beautiful, Divine, God's work” and “stunning”, she urged fans to watch *Modha Rathiri*, describing it as an “AMAAAAAZING FILM” and praising director Raja Karuppasamy’s work. Read more here. 5. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of 3rd ODI vs West Indies with hamstring injury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Chinmayi Sripaada praised Tamil actor Rishikanth’s recent films Dorothy and Modha Rathiri on Instagram. Calling Dorothy “Beautiful, Divine, God's work” and “stunning”, she urged fans to watch *Modha Rathiri*, describing it as an “AMAAAAAZING FILM” and praising director Raja Karuppasamy’s work. Read more here. 5. Prasidh Krishna ruled out of 3rd ODI vs West Indies with hamstring injury {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against the West Indies with a hamstring injury, with Anshul Kamboj named as his replacement. Prasidh bowled just five overs in the second ODI before leaving the field, while Washington Sundar has also been withdrawn from the T20I squad ahead of India's November Test series against New Zealand, with Naman Dhir replacing him. Read more here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}