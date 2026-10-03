HT Evening Brief October 3: India end Asian Games with 85 medals; Dubai Crown Prince hails Indian pilot

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.

India close 2026 Asian Games campaign with 85 medals

Gold medallist India's players pose for photographers during the medal ceremony for the men's hockey event, at the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Kakamigahara, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (PTI)

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The Asian Games 2026 campaign has come to a close for India. They have secured 85 medals in the edition, with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze, after a late surge on the final day of their competition in Aichi-Nagoya. There was a late surge in gold medals through men’s freestyle wrestling by Aman Sehrawat, men’s cricket and men’s hockey. Antim Phangal added a late silver, while Deepak Punia secured a bronze. Read more

Dubai Crown Prince visits Smit Machchhar in hospital

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the deputy Prime Minister of UAE, called on Smit Machchhar on Saturday and praised the flydubai pilot's “courage and responsibility”. Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage”, and conveyed the UAE leadership's “appreciation” to the Indian pilot. Read more

Gurugram man's last chat with father before jumping off Noida high-rise

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Deep Dive How many medals did India win at the 2026 Asian Games? India secured a total of 85 medals at the 2026 Asian Games, which included 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals. What events contributed to India's medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games? India's medal tally was boosted by performances in men's freestyle wrestling, men's cricket, and men's hockey, with a late surge in gold medals from these sports. How does India's performance in the 2026 Asian Games compare to previous editions? India's 85 medals in 2026 rank as their second-best performance in total medals, following the record 106 medals won in 2023, and they finished fourth overall, matching their performance from 2023.

{{^usCountry}} Police are investigating the suicide case of a Gurugram man who reportedly jumped off the 41st floor of a Noida high-rise on Saturday as the preliminary inquiry indicates that he was stressed over financial troubles. The stress of monetary issue is also evident from his alleged chats with his father who was urging him to return home. Read more Plane flying from Bermuda to Boston vanishes mid-flight, was carrying 6 on board {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are investigating the suicide case of a Gurugram man who reportedly jumped off the 41st floor of a Noida high-rise on Saturday as the preliminary inquiry indicates that he was stressed over financial troubles. The stress of monetary issue is also evident from his alleged chats with his father who was urging him to return home. Read more Plane flying from Bermuda to Boston vanishes mid-flight, was carrying 6 on board {{/usCountry}}

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The US Coast Guard kicked off a search operation on Saturday for a Gulfstream jet with six people aboard after losing contact with the jet while it was flying from Bermuda to Boston. After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard quickly mobilized both air and surface teams to hunt for the missing plane. Read more

Malayalam viewers hail Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, compare it with Mohanlal’s film

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Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken box-office records since opening in theatres on Friday. As the film continues its strong run at the box office, it isn't just Hindi-speaking audiences who are praising it. The Malayalam audience is also raving about the Ajay Devgn-starrer, with some even calling it better than Mohanlal's Malayalam version. Read more