HT Evening Brief Sept 9: India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi; Kohli, Rohit's World Cup participation uncertain

Good evening, readers! Here are the top news stories from the day – from India and world news to sports and entertainment.

'Undermined regional security': India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

India on Wednesday condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

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India on Wednesday condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, saying such strikes undermine regional security and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait. The comments by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were the first official response from the Indian side since the Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted energy facilities belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco in southern Saudi Arabia as part of a “broad operation”. Read more here.

An extra 'F', a big row: EC now says will visit Bharat Ratna CNR Rao's house over SIR notice

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials will visit 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee and eminent scientist CNR Rao’s Bengaluru residence for verification after backlash over the notice issued to him as part of the Karnataka electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Rao was asked to appear at an SIR hearing centre to address a discrepancy in how his name was recorded during the enumeration process. Read more here.

Won’t allow our soil to be used for anti-India activities: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

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Deep Dive What was India's response to the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia? India condemned the Houthi attacks, stating that they undermine regional security and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait. This was the first formal reaction from India regarding the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. Why are the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia significant? The Houthi attacks are significant as they target crucial energy infrastructure and threaten stability in a strategic region. They have escalated fighting in Yemen and raise concerns over energy security in the Bab-el-Mandeb, vital for Saudi oil exports. How do the Houthi attacks impact India's energy relationship with Saudi Arabia? Despite increased purchases of Russian oil, Saudi Arabia remains one of India's top three energy suppliers. The Houthi attacks may complicate this relationship by threatening the security of energy transportation routes.

{{^usCountry}} Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday assured India, during a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, that Colombo would never allow its territory to be used for activities inimical to India’s security interests, as the two sides signed three agreements to boost defence cooperation, including one to modernise India-supplied air-defence guns operated by the Sri Lankan Air Force. Read more here. ‘It is very difficult to say right now’: Rohit, Kohli's World Cup 2027 participation hangs in balance for ex-India pacer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday assured India, during a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, that Colombo would never allow its territory to be used for activities inimical to India’s security interests, as the two sides signed three agreements to boost defence cooperation, including one to modernise India-supplied air-defence guns operated by the Sri Lankan Air Force. Read more here. ‘It is very difficult to say right now’: Rohit, Kohli's World Cup 2027 participation hangs in balance for ex-India pacer {{/usCountry}}

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The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI futures is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. With India playing the format only intermittently before the 2027 ODI World Cup, every squad announcement and every lengthy gap between assignments has added another layer to the discussion over whether the two senior batters will make it to the tournament in Africa. Read more here.

Yash's first reaction revealed after much-hyped Toxic fails to impress, tanks at box office: ‘Leave it’

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring and co-written by Yash, was released in theatres in August amidst much hype. The film, however, opened to trolling and lukewarm reviews, failing to make a mark at the box office or impress fans. Jaidev Mohan, who worked as a dubbing supervisor for the film, revealed how Yash reacted upon learning about the film’s failure. Read more here.