Won’t allow our soil to be used for anti-India activities: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday assured India, during a meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, that Colombo would never allow its territory to be used for activities inimical to India’s security interests, as the two sides signed three agreements to boost defence cooperation, including one to modernise India-supplied air-defence guns operated by the Sri Lankan Air Force. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated three Bailey bridges constructed by the Indian military in the island nation. (@rajnathsingh/PTI)

New Delhi has long had misgivings about mega infrastructure projects undertaken in neighbouring countries with loans from Chinese state-run banks, given the experience with Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, which was handed over to Chinese control under a 99-year lease in 2017 after Colombo couldn’t pay off related debts. A total of 15,000 acres around the port were also handed over along with the facility.

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated three Bailey bridges constructed by the Indian military in the island nation.

“The two sides exchanged MoUs on upgrading L70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force, and cooperation between the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Defence Colleges (NDC) of both countries,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh reached Colombo on Tuesday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening the maritime and defence partnership between the two countries.

Dissanayake expressed his gratitude for India’s assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu following Cyclone Ditwah, as well as New Delhi’s comprehensive rehabilitation package supporting reconstruction efforts across the island.

“As close neighbours and maritime partners, India and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together for the development of our countries and the well-being of our people. Likewise, we have reaffirmed our resolve to work together for the security, safety, peace, and prosperity of our region,” Singh said.

The two leaders held substantive discussions on issues covering the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted partnership between the two nations, characterised by traditionally warm relations and mutual trust, the defence ministry said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the upgradation of six L70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force falls under a Government of India grant. “The upgradation of these air defence guns will significantly strengthen the air defence architecture of critical assets in Sri Lanka. These air defence guns were earlier provided to the Sri Lanka Air Force by India,” it said.

The MoU on academic cooperation between NDC, India and NDC, Sri Lanka will facilitate knowledge sharing, a significant step in further strengthening the academic bonds between the two institutes, the ministry said. The MoU on NCC cooperation will formalise the NCC youth exchange programme between India and Sri Lanka, it added. “This exchange programme provides a valuable opportunity for cadets from multiple countries across the world to come to New Delhi every year and participate in NCC events.”