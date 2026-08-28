Centre's norms for SDRFs: Agniveers, NCC holders preferred, 15% seats for women

The Centre has issued detailed guidelines to states and union territories for raising, equipping, operationalising and training within the next five years, state disaster response forces (SDRFs), with preference to be given to Agniveers and NCC certificate holders for direct recruitment and 15% of the openings reserved for women. The latest guidelines, issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in June this year, but made public earlier this week, provide a comprehensive uniform framework aimed at creating decentralised disaster response capacity. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The units will be modelled on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deal with the natural and man-made disasters.

The amended disaster management act, 2025, cleared by the Parliament last year, mandates every state and UT to have a specialised SDRF to deal with the disasters.

The latest guidelines, issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in June this year, but made public earlier this week, provide a comprehensive uniform framework aimed at creating decentralised disaster response capacity.

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The units will work seamlessly with the NDRF and SDRFs of neighbouring states when the scale of the event demands this, officials familiar with the matter said.

While many states have established SDRFs in some form, their capacities and training standards vary.

In some states, they exist largely on paper and disaster response functions fall on NDRF. Asserting that a capable SDRF provides immediate, local specialized response, ensuring timely life-saving operations while NDRF can focus on L-3 events (catastrophic, large scale) and advanced capabilities, training and mentoring, the guidelines state that “over-reliance on NDRF even for minor hazards weakens national specialised capacity and can delay state-level response due to connectivity and competing demands during widespread events”.

On the structure and strength of SDRFs, the guidelines say that “they shall be organised on the battalion model -- 600 to 1200 personnel in each battalion, broadly aligned with NDRF”, and headed by a director general of police (DGP) rank officer.

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Each battalion can be divided into 9 to 10 multi-disciplinary, self-sufficient teams and each team will have “45-50 responders with all integral rescue, medical, communications and logistics elements”.

Asserting that SDRFs should recruit “young”, “fit” personnel not above the age of 50 as responders, the NDMA guidelines say that for direct recruitment, “Agniveers and NCC certificate holders would be given preference”. The primary source of hiring responders would be state armed police, state police, central armed police forces (CAPFs), armed forces, ex-servicemen (especially engineers) and ex NDRF personnel.