Yogi govt sends teams to rescue UP residents stranded in Nepal

The Uttar Pradesh government is monitoring the situation following the rise of major rivers in the state. After the floods and natural disaster in Nepal, the government has taken measures to ensure the safety of UP residents stranded there. The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed one platoon of SDRF for rescue operations in Nepal. (For Representation)

The Yogi government has activated relief and rescue teams along with necessary resources to safely evacuate Uttar Pradesh citizens and provide them immediate assistance. The control room set in the relief commissioner’s office is continuously monitoring the situation in the districts bordering Nepal, said a state government spokesperson.

The government has deployed one platoon of SDRF for rescue operations in Nepal. The platoon comprises 32 personnel. In addition, 22 personnel from the 26th Battalion of PAC have also been sent to Nepal. The government has made preparations to provide additional forces and resources as required, ensuring no shortfall in delivering relief to the affected people, he said.

On the CM’s instructions, four rubber boats are already available at the site to make the rescue operation effective in the flood-affected areas. An aluminium boat is also being sent there along with an additional SDRF platoon. Preparations for relief and rescue operations are being undertaken in the Sindhuriya area, he added.

The government’s entire focus is on safely evacuating stranded citizens and ensuring immediate assistance reaches those in need. Continuous monitoring is being carried out of the floods in Nepal and the overall situation there. Family members of Uttar Pradesh citizens stranded in Nepal may contact 1070 for any information or assistance, the government spokesperson said.

An irrigation department officer said, “There has been no increase in the water level of the Rapti that flows in East UP districts bordering Nepal. The water level of Gandak has increased and the people residing in the low-lying areas have been evacuated.”

‘One traced; 13 still missing’

Family members of 14 people stranded in Nepal have so far contacted the 1070 helpline launched by the state government to trace and assist Uttar Pradesh residents stuck in the neighbouring country.

An officer in the relief commissioner’s office said, “We have been able to trace one person only while 13 are missing. We are in contact with the Nepal government as well as tour operators in Nepal to trace the missing people. The Uttar Pradesh government has also contacted the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi as well as the Indian Embassy in Nepal to locate and assist the stranded people from UP.”