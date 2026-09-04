Pride, past, and possibilities: Inside the Section 377 anniversary reception in New Delhi

Warm hugs, meaningful art, and emotional farewells set the tone at the British High Commissioner’s residence in the Capital yesterday. Mitch Mitchinson and Becks Buckingham, Minister Counsellor Political, Justice and Home Affairs at British High Commission (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Guests gathered to mark the 8th anniversary of the historic striking down of Section 377.

Themed Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future, the Pride reception turned out to be less of a formal diplomatic evening and more of an intimate reunion for friends and trailblazers of the movement.

Hosting the evening, Becks Buckingham, Minister Counsellor Political, Justice and Home Affairs, struck an emotional chord right at the start.

Leaving India in three weeks after a three-year stint alongside her wife Mitch, she shared, "Tonight is the last time I will host an event like this in Delhi... which makes it feel a lot less like a formal reception and more like a chance to hang out with friends."

Reflecting on the milestone, Buckingham added, "The landmark judgment eight years ago was a huge moment, but it didn't come out of the blue. It came from years of hard, brave, and often lonely work by activists, lawyers, community leaders, families, and allies. We need to keep pushing for a future where no one has to be brave simply to be themselves."

Among the prominent voices of the night was veteran activist Anjali Gopalan, founder of the Naz Foundation.

She spoke candidly about the ongoing struggle and the grit required to move forward.

"In these times, which are very troubling times for most of us in this country... it feels like we were able to take a few steps forward, only to be pushed back," Gopalan said.

"We have miles to go before we can sleep, but I still hold on to hope because I am one of those ridiculous people who believes that things always work out in the end. Look at the kind of change that has already taken place. We have to stop feeling hopeless."

The evening also celebrated creative expression, featuring a curated art display by the Keshav Suri Foundation and a powerful spoken word performance brought by The Queer Muslim Project.