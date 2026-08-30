Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

PM Modi gets Uzbekistan's highest state honour, Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred the ‘Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, became the stand-in skipper for East Zone on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred the ‘Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik’, Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in recognition of the deep and enduring ties between India and Uzbekistan. This happened during PM Modi's two-day state visit to the Central Asian country. Read more here.

Tamil Nadu police arrests couple in Manipur for murder of woman found dismembered in Delhi-bound train

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Police on Saturday on late Saturday arrested 22-year-old M Manik Uddin Laskar and his wife, Bhagabati Maji alias Ayesha Begum (21) from Manipur’s Jiribam district in connection with the murder of a woman whose dismembered body was discovered in a red trolley suitcase aboard a Delhi-bound train earlier this month, police said on Sunday. Read more here.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik awarded to PM Modi? The Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik is Uzbekistan's highest state honour, recognizing the deep and enduring friendship between India and Uzbekistan, as highlighted by PM Modi during his two-day state visit. Why did PM Modi express gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit? PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, and emphasized the importance of friendship and cooperation between India and Uzbekistan during his visit. How did PM Modi characterize the relationship between India and Uzbekistan during the award ceremony? PM Modi characterized the India-Uzbekistan relationship as a moment of immense pride, emphasizing that the word 'Dostlik', meaning friendship, captures the essence of their bilateral ties.

Sonam Wangchuk says CJP founders have political ambitions, insists there’s nothing wrong with it

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said that the founders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have political ambitions, something he assessed during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. However, Wangchuk added that having political ambitions is not wrong and that he would like to see more young leaders join political parties or form their own. Wangchuk said that the CJP founders are not saints and that he was sure they have some sort of political ambition, which is not a bad thing. Read more here.

Toxic worldwide box office Day 4: Yash film crosses ₹ 255 cr, surpasses Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 lifetime haul

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{{^usCountry}} Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is continuing its run at the box office despite witnessing a continuous drop in its collections since its record-breaking opening. Although Day 4 fell on a weekend, the film saw a slight dip in its India net collection. Despite the decline, Toxic has managed to maintain a strong overall tally and has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide. Read more here. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes captain at 15, leads East Zone in Duleep Trophy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is continuing its run at the box office despite witnessing a continuous drop in its collections since its record-breaking opening. Although Day 4 fell on a weekend, the film saw a slight dip in its India net collection. Despite the decline, Toxic has managed to maintain a strong overall tally and has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide. Read more here. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes captain at 15, leads East Zone in Duleep Trophy {{/usCountry}}

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, became the stand-in skipper for East Zone on Sunday in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against the Centre Zone at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The left-handed opening batter entered the contest as the vice-captain, but an injury to regular skipper Ishan Kishan suddenly thrust a far greater responsibility on his shoulders. Read more here.

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