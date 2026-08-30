Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes captain at 15, leads East Zone in Duleep Trophy after Ishan Kishan's freak injury
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the stand-in skipper after Ishan Kishan suffered an injury in the Duleep Trophy semis against Central Zone.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, became the stand-in skipper for East Zone on Sunday in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against the Centre Zone at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The left-handed opening batter entered the contest as the vice-captain, but an injury to regular skipper Ishan Kishan suddenly thrust a far greater responsibility on his shoulders. The teenager took charge during the 19th over of Central Zone’s innings after Kishan was forced off the field.
Kishan was hit on his right wrist while keeping wickets and immediately received treatment from the team physios. He subsequently left the field for further assessment, later returning with his hand strapped. Jharkhand teammate Kumar Kushagra took over the wicketkeeping duties. With Kishan unavailable, Sooryavanshi assumed leadership of the side, marking his first stint as captain of a senior men’s team.
The moment came barely a week after his appointment as East Zone’s vice-captain had sparked debate. The selectors had stood by their decision, stressing that the move was intended to contribute to his long-term development rather than simply address the team’s immediate needs.
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“We are not thinking about the present alone,” Jharkhand selector Manish Vardhan, who is part of the East Zone selection committee, had told Cricinfo.
Sooryavanshi’s promotion also came remarkably early in his first-class career. The match against Centre Zone is Sooryavanshi's second Duleep Trophy match. Earlier, he had featured in nine first-class games since making his Ranji Trophy debut in early 2024.
Sooryavanshi's prior performance
His involvement in the semi-final followed a mixed first appearance in the tournament. During East Zone’s opening-round victory over North East Zone, Sooryavanshi managed only eight runs in his first Duleep Trophy innings.
The left-hander did, however, make an impact with the ball, claiming two wickets as East Zone completed an innings victory. His overall first-class batting numbers underline that he is still at the beginning of his development.
Sooryavanshi has scored 215 runs in nine matches at an average of 16.53, with one half-century to his name.
Earlier in the semi-final, Kishan had won the toss and elected to field. East Zone made a promising start with the ball, as Tripura seamer Abhijit Sarkar removed Aman Mokhade for 8 and Kunal Chandela for 6 to leave Central Zone, led by Rajat Patidar, struggling at 36 for two.
Sooryavanshi made his international debut earlier this year against England, on the back of a sensational IPL, in which he scored 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. He was then named Player of the Series after his haul of more than 200 runs in the three-match contest against Zimbabwe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More