Ishan Kishan thought he was taking ‘risk’, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had final laugh: ‘He doesn’t know I'm wicket-taker'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old, is quickly becoming an enigma. If not with the bat, he will surely get you with the ball. The youngster continues to have the Midas touch, and he came to the rescue of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy when the Ishan Kishan-led side was having trouble taking the wickets of the North East Zone. Sooryavanshi made an impact as a left-arm spinner, claiming two wickets in the second innings. He finished with impressive figures of 2/11 from three overs, helping East Zone tighten their grip on the contest. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on scalping two wickets in the Duleep Trophy match (Screengrab - BCCI Domestic)

Days after East Zone's victory, Sooryavanshi gave an insight into his mindset when he has the ball in hand. He also revealed that skipper Kishan thought he was taking a risk in asking him to bowl, saying the wicketkeeper didn't know much about his prowess with the ball.

Sooryavanshi first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh, who attempted to attack the spinner but miscued his shot towards mid-wicket. The youngster then struck a few balls later, with Imliwati Lemtur edging behind to the wicketkeeper.

Also Read: ‘Batting wasn’t enough’: ‘All-rounder’ Sooryavanshi's two wickets in one over leaves RR posting ‘Jadeja’ reaction

“If you ask any batter, he enjoys bowling. Or if you ask a bowler, he enjoys batting. The opponents weren't losing wickets, so I was asked to bowl 2-3 overs. Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball. But he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker,” Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by BCCI Domestic.

"I always knew that even if I take five wickets, I will only get three overs to bowl. So I tried to bowl as well as I could. I was just trying to repeatedly land the ball in one area. It's a lot of fun. I didn't do well with the bat in the last match. So it's a lot of fun to contribute to the team's bowling. And of course, if a batter takes a wicket, he never enjoys it more than that. So it's a lot of fun," he added.