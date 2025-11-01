HT Interview: This will be Cong’s worst performance in Bihar, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s victory in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. In an interview with Smriti Kak Ramachandran, the Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib said the people of Bihar continue to repose faith in chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, while asserting that the Opposition lacks credibility and public support. He added that the Congress is headed for its worst-ever performance, and its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), remains mired in corruption scandals. Edited excerpts: Ravi Shankar (HT)

What is the BJP-led NDA’s election pitch in Bihar? Why will voters vote for the alliance?

In Bihar, there is a straight fight between the NDA’s good governance and the legacy of the “jungle raj” (lawlessness) of (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad. People have seen the dramatic changes that have taken place in Bihar since the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, came to power, and the development work was further accelerated by the powerfulsupport of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is evident everywhere -- in terms of growth, infrastructure, roads, power, more medical colleges and engineering colleges and better law and order situation. In my own constituency, Patna Sahib, there are signs of improved infrastructure -- from Vande Bharats to the revamped Patna airport. Right from women to farmers to everyone, the change is evident.

I would say a very dark legacy of the “jungle raj” still haunts Bihar. And the Opposition is led by people who have been accused in land-for-jobs and railway scams. Lalu Prasad has been convicted for the fodder scam.

On the one hand, there is the good governance of the NDA; on the other, the Opposition’s land-for-jobs and land-for-hotels model (referring to scams). I would say the overpowering fear of Jungle Raj still resides in the collective memory of people in Bihar.

The Congress has raised the issue of vote-chori and the BJP countered it with the ghuspathiya (intruder) narrative. But do these issues resonate with the masses, when people seek jobs and development?

First of all, Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist who comes to Bihar for tourism and to make nasty comments against the Prime Minister. I condemn his comments that Modi is willing to dance for the sake of votes… this is the level (of discourse) from a person whose great grandfather to his father were prime ministers of India. People of Bihar do not take him seriously.

Is Tejashwi (Yadav of the RJD) talking of SIR (Special Intensive Revision), or are the other Mahagathbandhan allies talking of SIR? This (issue) has no traction or relevance on the ground. Therefore, he keeps on making all kinds of allegations in spite of rejection by the people. Tejashwi has maintained a conspicuous silence on the issues raised by him. As for the ghupaithias, this is a serious concern in the entire Seemanchal area.

Political watchers say the RJD’s promise of a government job for every family could be a big challenge for the NDA and a game changer for the Opposition.

Political watches always refer to game changer initiatives in Bihar and all this so- called hallucination is repelled by the people in alarming regularity election after election. Let me tell you, only 94,000 jobs were given during Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi’s regimes in more than 15 years. Whatever Tejashwi claims (about having done), he should remember he was only a deputy CM when Nitish Kumar was the CM.

Now, 18 lakh (1.8 million) jobs have been given, 1.26 crore (12.6 million) jeevika samuhs (self help groups) are active, there are drone didis…We have promised more jobs in the future. People can see who will deliver and who will only make false promises.

Now let me ask the question on deliverability. You are promising one job to every household, the number of households is two 2.70 crore (27 million). If you’re going to generate so many government jobs, what does it mean? It means at least ₹30- ₹40,000 per month, as salary, which will entail ₹12 lakh crore in expenditure. Where will this money come from? When Lalu Prasad demited office, his total budget was ₹23,000 crore today it is ₹3 lakh crore. We are talking of not just jobs but also avenues for self employment.

The Opposition also claims that the ₹10,000 transferred to accounts of women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Roga Yojna is a sop with an eye on elections.

We are giving ₹10,000 to women for entrepreneurship, and if they are able to show promise, they’ll be given up to ₹2 lakh. The women of Bihar see themselves empowered…besides Nitish Kumar, the initiatives of PM Modi have empowered them to have complete trust in the ability of the NDA government to deliver.

And what are they (Opposition) doing…aren’t they promising jobs before elections? It is the job of a government to make promises and deliver.

Rahul Gandhi has said the government in Bihar is being run through remote control and Nitish Kumar is simply the face.

The people of Bihar do not take Rahul Gandhi seriously and this will be the Congress’s worst performance in Bihar. He has not been able to grow. He believes that antics and casual comments are going to impress the people. People want gravitas and depth more, particularly in the LOP, and from the one who claims to have a pedigree of the Nehru clan.

But there is a general curiosity about the BJP’s decision to go with Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial face, he has neither health nor age on his side.

Is he travelling within the state or not? Is he campaigning or not, day in and day out? Age is one factor, and you have been very unfair to him. He’s very hard-working. Look at the work he’s putting in even at this age and the people of Bihar trust him, unlike the MGB which is riled by internal fights till date. They are contesting 243 seats with 255 candidates.