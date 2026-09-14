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HT Morning Brief September 14: UCC in all NDA states; the Asia Cup row; Hormuz deal in limbo

From the major global developments to the latest from the worlds of sports and entertainment, stay up to date with everything you need to know in our news brief

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 09:44:55 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning! Here’s a quick catch-up on today’s top stories. From a delay in the talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz to the row after India's Asia Cup win, here's the latest from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Iran-Oman talks on ‘new Hormuz routes’ postponed

Today's headlines capture the delay in the talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the row after India's Asia Cup win, and Amit Shah's push for UCC in all-NDA states (ANI/BCCI)
Today's headlines capture the delay in the talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the row after India's Asia Cup win, and Amit Shah's push for UCC in all-NDA states (ANI/BCCI)

A meeting involving Iran and other Gulf littoral states was postponed on Sunday following attacks on an Iranian cargo ship near Qeshm Island.

The meeting was scheduled in Muscat to discuss regional issues, including safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz under an Iran-Oman arrangement. Following the attack, the talks have been postponed. Read the full story here

Shah's 2029 deadline for Uniform Civil Code in NDA states

Deep Dive

Why did the Indian women's cricket team decline the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

The Indian women's cricket team declined the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi in solidarity with the men's team's stance from the previous year, following a significant incident that escalated tensions with Pakistan.

What recent events led to the postponement of the Iran-Oman talks on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz?

The Iran-Oman talks on new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz were postponed due to attacks on an Iranian cargo ship near Qeshm Island, prompting concerns over regional safety.

How does the Uniform Civil Code relate to the BJP-led NDA government's future plans?

The BJP-led NDA government plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all NDA-ruled states by 2029, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aligning it with the next parliamentary elections.
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the governments in 21 states ruled by the BJP-led NDA will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the next parliamentary elections in 2029.

The BJP leader added that discussions were underway with allies regarding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, saying that they would “identify and flush out every single illegal infiltrator from India”. Full story here

US Economist backs UNSC seat for India

The Columbia University professor also called on China to support New Delhi’s bid and said India’s population, economy, global influence and diplomatic role strengthened its case. Read more here

Asia Cup row: BCCI explains by Indian women's team declined trophy

Familiar scenes unfolded in Dubai after India’s record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title win. On Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift the women’s title.

The presentation ceremony was delayed, the Indian team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi — who is also the PCB chief and Pakistan’s interior minister — and Naqvi was left waiting on the podium before abruptly leaving the venue.

A similar sequence of events unfolded when India’s men, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the Asia Cup at the same venue last September. Read more here

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan addresses criticism over ‘boring’ contestant line-up

Since the premiere of Bigg Boss 20, viewers have been criticising the makers over the contestant line-up, with many calling this season’s casting “boring” due to the lack of popular faces in the house.

Addressing the criticism, host Salman Khan stated that sometimes shortcoming can be found even after the selection process. Read the full story here.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

strait of hormuzindiauniform civil codenational register of citizens
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