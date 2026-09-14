After BRICS push for ‘greater role’, US economist backs India for UNSC seat: ‘No country has stronger claim’

No other country has as strong a claim to become the sixth permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) than India, American economist Jeffrey Sachs has said. The Columbia University professor called on China to support New Delhi’s bid and said India’s population, economy, global influence and diplomatic role strengthened its case. American economist Jeffrey Sachs spoke of India’s population and its position as the world’s most populous country. (PTI, HT file) “Think of all countries in the world, there is no country other than India that has such a strong claim as the sixth permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Sachs said in an interview with news agency PTI. He made the remarks amid the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the grouping’s leaders backed India and Brazil’s aspirations to play a “greater role” in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

Deep Dive What are the reasons supporting India's bid for a permanent seat on the UNSC? How does BRICS support India and Brazil's aspirations for a greater role in the UN? Why is it important for India and China to cooperate on India's UNSC bid?

Sachs pointed to India’s population and its position as the world’s most populous country. “India’s 1.5 billion people. It’s the most populous nation. It’s a superpower. It’s the world’s third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. It is a rapidly growing economy,” he said. ALSO READ | ‘Weaponisation of critical minerals…’: PM Modi’s BRICS message, with Xi, Putin by his side Sachs also cited the recently concluded BRICS summit in Delhi and India’s presidency of the G20. “It’s extremely deft at diplomacy, as we just saw in the BRICS summit, and as we saw when India chaired the G20 as well,” he said. “So to my mind, to build that multilateralism, India absolutely should be a member of the UN Security Council,” Sachs said.